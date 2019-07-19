|
DUNCAN Ursula Therese 16th July 2019
Late of Meroo Meadow
Beloved wife of Keith (dec)
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
John & Kristi, Geoff & Sharyn, Mark & Leoine,
Paul, Michael, Phillip & Lucy.
A loving Gran, cousin, aunty and loyal
friend to many.
Aged 88 years
Ursula's requiem mass will be held at
St. Michaels Catholic Church.
North St, Nowra.
Thence for burial at Worrigee
Lawn Cemetery.
On Monday 23rd July 2019 at 12.00 noon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on July 19, 2019