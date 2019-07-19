Home
Ursula Therese DUNCAN

Ursula Therese DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN Ursula Therese 16th July 2019



Late of Meroo Meadow



Beloved wife of Keith (dec)

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

John & Kristi, Geoff & Sharyn, Mark & Leoine,

Paul, Michael, Phillip & Lucy.



A loving Gran, cousin, aunty and loyal

friend to many.



Aged 88 years



Ursula's requiem mass will be held at

St. Michaels Catholic Church.

North St, Nowra.

Thence for burial at Worrigee

Lawn Cemetery.

On Monday 23rd July 2019 at 12.00 noon.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on July 19, 2019
