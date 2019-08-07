Home
Services
Milton Ulladulla Funeral
2 Camden Street
Ulladulla, New South Wales 2539
4454 0722
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne MOSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne MOSS

Add a Memory
Wayne MOSS Notice
Moss, Wayne "Mossi" Passed away peacefully on 3rd August 2019 At Shoalhaven District Hospital Aged 64 years Late of Nowra Beloved Partner of Barbara Loved Father to Will Loved Brother & Brother-in-law to Gary & Lee Good Mate to Justin, Adam Relatives & Friends of the Late Wayne Moss are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Shoalhaven Bereavement Services Chapel, Worrigee Road, Worrigee on Thursday, 8th August 2019 at 1:00pm.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.