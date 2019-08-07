|
Moss, Wayne "Mossi" Passed away peacefully on 3rd August 2019 At Shoalhaven District Hospital Aged 64 years Late of Nowra Beloved Partner of Barbara Loved Father to Will Loved Brother & Brother-in-law to Gary & Lee Good Mate to Justin, Adam Relatives & Friends of the Late Wayne Moss are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Shoalhaven Bereavement Services Chapel, Worrigee Road, Worrigee on Thursday, 8th August 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 7, 2019