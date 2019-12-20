Home
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road
Worrigee
William Ogg STEWART


1939 - 2019
William Ogg STEWART Notice
STEWART William Ogg 13th December 2019

At home

Late of Tomerong

Formerly of New Zealand and Wagga Wagga

Beloved husband of Beverley

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Kylie & Mark, and Bronwyn & Andrew

Cherished 'Billy' to his grandchildren Jack, Eddie, Amelia, Mia and Holly



Aged 80 years



Bill's funeral service will be held at

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

On Friday 20th December 2019 at 2.30pm

Relatives and friends are invited to attend

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Tomerong School of Arts



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Dec. 20, 2019
