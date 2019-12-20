|
|
STEWART William Ogg 13th December 2019
At home
Late of Tomerong
Formerly of New Zealand and Wagga Wagga
Beloved husband of Beverley
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Kylie & Mark, and Bronwyn & Andrew
Cherished 'Billy' to his grandchildren Jack, Eddie, Amelia, Mia and Holly
Aged 80 years
Bill's funeral service will be held at
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
On Friday 20th December 2019 at 2.30pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Tomerong School of Arts
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Dec. 20, 2019