Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Zena APPS

Zena APPS Notice
APPS Zena 12th May 2020



Passed away at IRT Greenwell Gardens

Late of Nowra

Formerly of Bomaderry & Goulburn



Beloved mother and mother-in-law of

Irene & Henk (dec) Keeren,

Wayne & Beth (dec) Lloyd & Lesley.

Sadly missed Nan of her 5 Grandchildren

& great grand-children

Former wife of Fred.



Aged 90 years



A private cremation will be held for Zena, Please sign the online condolence book for the family at www.murphyfamilyfunerals.com.au



In lieu of of flowers donations can be made in Zena's memory to the Red Cross



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on May 20, 2020
