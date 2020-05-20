|
APPS Zena 12th May 2020
Passed away at IRT Greenwell Gardens
Late of Nowra
Formerly of Bomaderry & Goulburn
Beloved mother and mother-in-law of
Irene & Henk (dec) Keeren,
Wayne & Beth (dec) Lloyd & Lesley.
Sadly missed Nan of her 5 Grandchildren
& great grand-children
Former wife of Fred.
Aged 90 years
A private cremation will be held for Zena, Please sign the online condolence book for the family at www.murphyfamilyfunerals.com.au
In lieu of of flowers donations can be made in Zena's memory to the Red Cross
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on May 20, 2020